Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 110 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL opened at $268.35 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

