Brokerages Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. CURO Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CURO Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $767.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.87. CURO Group has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $20.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,978.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 119,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,085 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

