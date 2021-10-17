Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report sales of $160.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.78 million and the lowest is $159.00 million. Switch reported sales of $128.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $599.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $596.20 million to $601.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $701.26 million, with estimates ranging from $683.34 million to $714.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,840 shares of company stock worth $32,931,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 169,985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,458,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. 1,083,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.