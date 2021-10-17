Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to report sales of $56.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.98 billion and the lowest is $55.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $49.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $211.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.19 billion to $213.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $233.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.44 billion to $236.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,916 shares of company stock worth $10,876,231. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

