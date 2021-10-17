Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Announce $2.60 EPS

Analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report earnings per share of $2.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. Cintas posted earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $10.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.63 to $12.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.03. 343,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.13. Cintas has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $419.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

