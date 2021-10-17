Brokerages Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Codexis stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. 586,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

