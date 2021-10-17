Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Announce $3.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will report earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $12.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $14.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.22.

NYSE:ESS traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $333.09. 300,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.84 and a 200-day moving average of $310.39. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $337.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $8,770,152 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $331,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $187,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.