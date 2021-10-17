Brokerages Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $190.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.10 million and the highest is $193.80 million. Perficient posted sales of $157.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $736.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $731.01 million to $743.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $827.29 million, with estimates ranging from $814.20 million to $841.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 130.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Perficient stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.80. 431,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,518. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.