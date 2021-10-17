Brokerages Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post $30.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.90 million to $49.50 million. Tellurian reported sales of $14.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $87.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $505.36 million, with estimates ranging from $22.31 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,525,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,980,658. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 176.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 564,959 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tellurian by 94.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

