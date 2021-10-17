Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $748.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post sales of $748.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.50 million and the lowest is $745.50 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $681.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COO traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $398.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.93 and a 200 day moving average of $409.20. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.