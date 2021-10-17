Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Announce $4.60 EPS

Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $5.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $22.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $22.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $20.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.55.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 113,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $582.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $616.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $568.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.10. The company has a market cap of $229.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

