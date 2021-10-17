Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post $415.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.69 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $380.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.07. The company had a trading volume of 341,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,581. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.29. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $1,143,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,340. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.