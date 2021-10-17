Brokerages Set DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target at $133.28

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSDVY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

DSDVY stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,975. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.09. DSV Panalpina A/S has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

