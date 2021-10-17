Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target at $83.27

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.27.

Several research firms have commented on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 20.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 33,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

