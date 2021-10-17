Brokerages Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

MD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in MEDNAX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in MEDNAX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

