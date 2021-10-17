Brokerages Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target at $196.00

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 651.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.70. The stock had a trading volume of 274,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.99. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $117.22 and a twelve month high of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

