Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Price Target at €183.80

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €183.40 ($215.76).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

ETR SAE traded up €2.00 ($2.35) on Friday, reaching €135.90 ($159.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,080 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -77.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €140.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €152.01. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.