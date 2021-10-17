Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Price Target at €183.80

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €183.40 ($215.76).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR SAE traded up €2.00 ($2.35) on Friday, reaching €135.90 ($159.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,080 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -77.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €140.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €152.01. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.