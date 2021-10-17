Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

MWA stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.