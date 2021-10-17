Brokers Offer Predictions for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKR. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NYSE AKR opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.