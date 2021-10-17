Brokers Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter.

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Shares of RCI opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

