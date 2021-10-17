Brokers Set Expectations for Penn Virginia Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Penn Virginia in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%.

PVAC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their target price on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of PVAC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 111.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 323,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 121.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 237,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after buying an additional 130,157 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.