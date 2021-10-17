Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

BBU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.13. 4,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

