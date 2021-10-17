Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) PT Set at C$44.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has been given a C$44.00 target price by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CSFB raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.80.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$41.88 and a 1-year high of C$63.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.