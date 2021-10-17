Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 314 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 282.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $93.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

