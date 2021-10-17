Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 182.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACM opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

