Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

