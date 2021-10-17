Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $87.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 12.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 91.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,921 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 75.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 51,589 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 625,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04. Bunge has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

