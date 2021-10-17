Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on BZLFY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,369.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.