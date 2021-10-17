Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) Short Interest Down 35.0% in September

Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at about $10,893,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

NASDAQ BRCN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. 69,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02. Burcon NutraScience has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Burcon NutraScience from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.