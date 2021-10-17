C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 271,517 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 187,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $107.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

