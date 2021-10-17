C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,554 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 514,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 294,536 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

