C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $1.52 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average is $172.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

