C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $385,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.83. The company has a market capitalization of $320.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.28, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

