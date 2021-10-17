C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $438,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.65 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

