C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,422 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in C3.ai by 102.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 297,633 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $13,958,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 163,600 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $7,478,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,655,497 shares of company stock worth $78,452,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $45.30 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of -50.33.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

