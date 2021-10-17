Cadian Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Cadian Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,614 shares during the quarter. Eventbrite comprises approximately 1.2% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 1.48% of Eventbrite worth $26,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 35.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.93. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

