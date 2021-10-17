Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 34,679 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1,118.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $371.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.55.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

