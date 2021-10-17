Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 49,659 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1,692.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,659 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $20,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $398.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $431.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

