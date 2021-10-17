Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Kroger by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 308,434 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in The Kroger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after acquiring an additional 167,027 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other The Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

