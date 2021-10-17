Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 233,419 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,419 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Twitter were worth $26,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,259. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.