Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $22.63 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.18% of Allegion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 620,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,897,000 after buying an additional 157,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.24. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

