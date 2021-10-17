Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 50.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 278,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 103,545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 41.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,069,000.

Shares of CHY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 64,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,200. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

