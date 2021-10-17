Canaccord Genuity Lowers The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target to C$3.75

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of The Valens from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of The Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get The Valens alerts:

Shares of VLNCF opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The Valens has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for The Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.