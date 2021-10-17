Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNQ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$53.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.90 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.27. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$20.31 and a 12-month high of C$52.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.6794379 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total value of C$1,828,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,368,022.31. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

