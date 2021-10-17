Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) vs. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Head to Head Contrast

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Candel Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 308,996.61 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -32.91 Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Candel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -1,698,870.50% -94.82% -57.99% Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beam Therapeutics and Candel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $119.86, indicating a potential upside of 28.68%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.99%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Beam Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

