Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.90.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

