CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.83 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOTZ shares. William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter worth $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter worth $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

LOTZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 885,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.