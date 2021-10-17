Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.43). Carpenter Technology reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 368,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,157. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

