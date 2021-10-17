Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casper Sleep in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casper Sleep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

