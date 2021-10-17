Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $74,000.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

